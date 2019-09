A 57-year-old man has been arrested in the North on suspicion of the murder of a Derry man twelve years ago.

53-year-old Michael 'Gerard' Hampson disappeared in December 2007.

His body was found the following January on the shore of Lough Neagh in County Antrim.

In 2012, the Police Ombudsman in the North ruled the PSNI had failed to properly investigate his disappearance and death.

Ten police officers were later disciplined.