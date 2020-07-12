News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested in Tipperary hit and run investigation

Gardaí are still appealing for witnesses. Picture Dan Linehan
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 03:43 PM

A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí investigating a hit and run in Co Tipperary

A man in his 60s was killed in a two car crash on the N7 at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher, Nenagh at around lunchtime yesterday.

The driver of the other car failed to stay at the scene.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

The man is being questioned at Nenagh Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 31333, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

