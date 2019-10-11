Man arrested in relation to reports of shots being fired in Louth

Gardaí have arrested a man after shots were fired in Co Louth.

It happened in the Arthurstown area of Ardee on Wednesday morning under section 30 Offences Against the State Act.

A man in his 30s was arrested this morning and is being held at Drogheda garda station.

It follows what Gardaí are calling an "intense" operation in the area, involving uniformed and plainclothes gardaí from Louth garda divisions, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit and national units.

The operation also included cross-border co-operation with the PSNI.

Speaking this morning at Drogheda Garda Station, Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan expressed his thanks to the public and community in Co Louth for their assistance and ongoing support.

Chief Superintendent Mangan also expressed his gratitude to his colleagues in Louth division stating that this operation once again demonstrated their support and ongoing dedication to keeping the people of Louth safe.