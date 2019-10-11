Man arrested in relation to Cork city assault that put man in coma

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a 46-year-old man for questioning about a serious assault in the city centre last month which has left a 40-year-old man fighting for his life in hospital.

Detectives arrested the foreign national in the Mardyke area of the city around 7am today. They brought him to Gurranabraher garda station on the north side of the city for questioning about the serious assault.

The man is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be charged or released.

The arrest follows a serious assault near the Ulster Bank on Patrick Street at around 9.15pm on September 12 when a homeless man was injured during a soup run delivery by those working with the homeless.

The injured man, originally from Mayfield but who has been staying at the St Vincent’s Hostel off Anglesea Street, suffered serious head injuries following the incident and was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The man, who was in a coma when ambulance personnel arrived at the scene to treat him, has not regained consciousness and remains in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at CUH.