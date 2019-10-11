News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested in relation to Cork city assault that put man in coma

Man arrested in relation to Cork city assault that put man in coma
By Olivia Kelleher
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 10:01 AM

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a 46-year-old man for questioning about a serious assault in the city centre last month which has left a 40-year-old man fighting for his life in hospital.

Detectives arrested the foreign national in the Mardyke area of the city around 7am today. They brought him to Gurranabraher garda station on the north side of the city for questioning about the serious assault.

The man is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be charged or released.

The arrest follows a serious assault near the Ulster Bank on Patrick Street at around 9.15pm on September 12 when a homeless man was injured during a soup run delivery by those working with the homeless.

The injured man, originally from Mayfield but who has been staying at the St Vincent’s Hostel off Anglesea Street, suffered serious head injuries following the incident and was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The man, who was in a coma when ambulance personnel arrived at the scene to treat him, has not regained consciousness and remains in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at CUH.

READ MORE

Search continues for missing West Cork fisherman Kodie Healy


More in this Section

Leaders upbeat as ‘pathway to deal’ in sightLeaders upbeat as ‘pathway to deal’ in sight

Council refuses to clarify if its CEO knew of extortion racketCouncil refuses to clarify if its CEO knew of extortion racket

'Comprehensive' terror file due on Lisa Smith, says security chief,'Comprehensive' terror file due on Lisa Smith, says security chief,

Cork man pleads guilty to drug charges after extraditionCork man pleads guilty to drug charges after extradition


Lifestyle

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »