Man arrested in relation to armed robbery at Cork takeaway

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 09:47 AM

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in relation to an armed robbery at a takeaway on Georges Quay in Cork last night.

Shortly before midnight, a man entered the takeaway armed with what is believed to a knife and threatened staff.

He left the scene empty-handed and nobody was injured during the incident.

Gardaí carried out a search of the area and arrested a man on Tower Street.

The knife believed to have been used was also seized.

The man was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

