Man arrested in Limerick after sitting room barricade

The man was arrested after refusing to leave a house, which was then entered by officers from the Armed Support Unit.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 09:52 AM

A man in his 30s has been arrested and charged in relation to a number of incidents in Newcastle West, Co. Limerick yesterday.

At around 8pm, a man assaulted someone with an object in the Templegreen estate.

After a search of the area from Gardaí, a man was spotted a short distance away in the Cois Timpeall housing estate, where he entered a house and barricaded himself into the sitting room.

The man was arrested after refusing to leave the house, which was then entered by officers from the Armed Support Unit.

The man was then brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

He has since been charged to appear before Limerick District Court this morning.

