Man arrested in investigation into INLA activities

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 02:48 PM

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the activities of the republican paramilitary group the Irish National Liberation Army.

The 49-year-old was arrested following the search of a property in Strabane, Co Tyrone today.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure said the man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including blackmail.

“The man was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, on suspicion of a number of offences including blackmail, membership of a proscribed organisation and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs,” he said.

“He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.”

- Press Association

