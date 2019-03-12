NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man arrested in Ian Ogle murder investigation

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 01:00 PM

A man aged 40 has been arrested as part of the Ian Ogle murder investigation.

He was detained on Tuesday in Belfast on suspicion of murder, police said, and is being questioned by detectives at Musgrave Street police station.

Mr Ogle was a community worker aged 45 who was stabbed 11 times in the back during a frenzied attack in Cluan Place, east Belfast, on January 27.

He was left for dead on his own street, his daughter said, dying in his son’s arms.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna said: “We arrested the man on suspicion of murder in Belfast today.

“At this time, I would also reiterate my appeal for witnesses to this horrific murder. Ian Ogle was subjected to a brutal attack.

“His skull was fractured and he was savagely stabbed 11 times in the back before being left to die on the street. His family deserve justice.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Man found at Newry flat identified as protesters remember victims

Daughter found dead with mother in Newry flat was strangled

Update: Govt not to ask for Karen Bradley's resignation over killings comments

Armagh man who tried to kill police officer with car bomb jailed for 25 years

KEYWORDS

BelfastIan Ogle

More in this Section

'I trusted him': Ruth Morrissey breaks down as she tells court of cervical cancer recurrence

Note with questions about Bobby Ryan disappearance found in Patrick Quirke's office, court hears

Garda whose driving caused woman's death avoids prison sentence

Teenage ‘upskirter’ may have to face the teachers he targeted


Lifestyle

Victoria Beckham’s facialist shares the star’s daily skin routine – and it doesn’t come cheap

How to transform a garden shed in a few simple steps – and 7 ways to use the spruced up space

Why black actors and models are criticising backstage hair and make-up

8 gardening myths it’s time to stop believing

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »