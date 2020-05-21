News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested in Glasgow over bomb attack on off-duty officer in Co Derry

Man arrested in Glasgow over bomb attack on off-duty officer in Co Derry
By Press Association
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 05:59 PM

A man has been arrested in Scotland after a bomb attack on an off-duty police officer in Northern Ireland five years ago.

He was detained in Glasgow on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

The suspect, 35, was held by Police Scotland officers in connection with the incident in Eglinton, Co Derry, in June 2015.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) target had an improvised explosive placed under his car.

At the time, detectives blamed dissident republicans opposed to the peace process.

PSNI detective chief inspector John Caldwell said: “Today’s arrest follows a direction on the charges by the Public Prosecution Service following which a European Arrest Warrant was issued in 2017 to extradite the man from the Republic of Ireland.

“However, he fled the jurisdiction and today he was arrested in Scotland and transported back to Northern Ireland.

“The police investigation into this incident remains active.”

A court warrant had been issued for Thursday’s police action.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court via video link from Musgrave Custody Suite in the city on Friday.

READ MORE

Teen arrested on suspicion of fraudulently claiming Covid-19 payments

More on this topic

Man, 20s, arrested in connection with robbery and assault in DublinMan, 20s, arrested in connection with robbery and assault in Dublin

11 in custody over drive-by shooting of teenage law student in UK11 in custody over drive-by shooting of teenage law student in UK

Gardaí issue witness appeal after assault in Dublin leaves teen with serious injuries Gardaí issue witness appeal after assault in Dublin leaves teen with serious injuries

Investigation underway after Dublin shooting leaves man injured Investigation underway after Dublin shooting leaves man injured


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

PSNITOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Justice Minister says he could not directly apologise to Cahirciveen residents due to Covid-19 restrictionsJustice Minister says he could not directly apologise to Cahirciveen residents due to Covid-19 restrictions

Covid-19 payment could be given to seasonal workersCovid-19 payment could be given to seasonal workers

PSNI investigating Tyrone hotel crush deaths submit file to prosecutorsPSNI investigating Tyrone hotel crush deaths submit file to prosecutors

Drug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last ChristmasDrug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last Christmas


Lifestyle

Zero-waste warriors tell Kya DeLongchamps about how they embarked on their sustainability odysseyLet's hear it for Cork's zero heroes

From orange to boxy, Prudence Wade picks out the best accessories of the moment.Spruce up your wardrobe with the coolest new bag trends

From Instagram exercise classes to virtual museum tours, there are plenty of interesting things to do away from your desk.10 ways to spend your lunch break when working from home

In the latest of our look at Cork's greatest records, Joe Dermody looks back on the classic live album partly recorded in the City HallB-Side the Leeside: Rory Gallagher and the eventful Irish Tour of 1974

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »