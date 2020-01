A man has been arrested in Co Fermanagh on suspicion of the attempted murder of an off-duty PSNI officer.

The officer was targeted at his home in Kesh in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody this evening.

The PSNI said it is keeping an open mind at this stage of the investigation.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.