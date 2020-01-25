News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested in Dundalk after teenager assaulted with samurai sword

Man arrested in Dundalk after teenager assaulted with samurai sword
By Elaine Keogh
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 05:17 PM

Gardaí in Dundalk have arrested a man after a teenager was assaulted with a samurai sword this afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the scene in the Castletown Road area of the town at around 2.10pm where a male youth sustained serious injuries in what is believed to have been an altercation between number of youths.

"Three males entered a house armed with what's believed to be a samurai sword and allegedly assaulted another male," gardaí confirmed in a statement.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda Hospital where his condition is described as stable,

It is understood he suffered injuries to his arm.

One man was arrested and taken to Dundalk Garda Station.

The weapon was not recovered and Garda investigations are continuing.

READ MORE

Latest: Gardaí name three children whose bodies were found in Dublin

More on this topic

Only 192 garda stations have received a staff increase since 2015Only 192 garda stations have received a staff increase since 2015

Only one in three garda stations see increase in staffing levels in past five yearsOnly one in three garda stations see increase in staffing levels in past five years

More police, less crime: Garda numbers at decade highMore police, less crime: Garda numbers at decade high

'A car is worth more than a human life,' says mother after garda response to son's Luas assault is delayed'A car is worth more than a human life,' says mother after garda response to son's Luas assault is delayed


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Boy, 15, stabbed during assault in DublinBoy, 15, stabbed during assault in Dublin

Teenage boy dies in Dublin crashTeenage boy dies in Dublin crash

'They were crying with us': #BraveLikeEmmeline appeal sees over €250k donated to children's hospitals'They were crying with us': #BraveLikeEmmeline appeal sees over €250k donated to children's hospitals

Thousands expected to join rally against violence in Drogheda todayThousands expected to join rally against violence in Drogheda today


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNameeThe Menu: Upcoming food highlights

THE health properties of tea have long been advertised. “It maketh the body active and lusty” a 1660 promotion suggested. However, before you dunk your teabag into a mug of steaming water, spare a thought for the environment. Some have polypropylene to help to seal them and it doesn’t decompose.Storm in a teacup: Top 8 loose-leaf teas

Bestselling author Isabel Allende talks to Rowena Walsh about life, grief, and why it’s never too late to fall in loveIsabel Allende: It's never too late to fall in love

Cliffs of Moher Retreat owner Michelle Moroney has written a book on finding self-worth and stepping back from our 24/7 lives. She talks to Marjorie Brennan about the need to unwindMichelle Moroney highlights the need to take stock of our lives

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »