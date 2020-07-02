News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Man arrested in Dublin during investigation into Covid-19 payment fraud

Man arrested in Dublin during investigation into Covid-19 payment fraud
A generic stock photo of a Garda.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 03:37 PM

Gardaí have arrested a man as part of ongoing investigations into Covid-19 (PUP) payment fraud.

A search was conducted today at a house in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 where a man in his 30s was arrested. 

Documentation and notebooks were also recovered in the search.

He was conveyed to Blanchardstown Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The investigation is linked with up to 25 separate claims made under the scheme totalling in excess of €56,000 to date.

Enquiries are ongoing and further updates will follow.

READ MORE

Diesel emissions study hopes to reduce unnecessary deaths

More on this topic

Mary Lou McDonald rules out any punishment over Bobby Storey funeral attendanceMary Lou McDonald rules out any punishment over Bobby Storey funeral attendance

Govt advice on two-hour limit on meetings caused 'huge confusion' in courts, documents showGovt advice on two-hour limit on meetings caused 'huge confusion' in courts, documents show

Vast majority of parents want their children back at school in September, Covid committee hearsVast majority of parents want their children back at school in September, Covid committee hears

What is the fresh crisis at Stormont all about?What is the fresh crisis at Stormont all about?

Covid-19CoronavirusTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up