Man arrested in Donegal in connection with Strokestown investigation

A second person in as many days has been arrested in connection with an incident in Strokestown, Co Roscommon last month.

The scene at the house in Strokestown

The man in his 50s was arrested in Donegal this morning following a search by gardai.

He was arrested under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and is currently detained at Castlerea Garda Station.

Another man who was arrested in Co Mayo yesterday in connection with the incident appeared at a special sitting of Castlerea District Court this morning.

The 54-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court on January 18.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into the events which occurred on December 16 at a farm in Falsk in Strokestown.

Three security guards were hospitalised, a dog was put down as a result of its injuries, and vehicles were burnt out after a group stormed the house which had recently been repossessed.