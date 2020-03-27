Man arrested in Derry after ‘intentionally coughing’ over police officers

A man detained after a car crash was rearrested after “intentionally coughing” over police.

The 33-year-old had previously told officers that he had been experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.

He was initially arrested in Derry on Thursday evening following a crash.

The collision, which happened at the Creggan Heights roundabout, was reported to police just after 6.45pm.

Officers arrived to find three damaged cars, and one female passenger was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

A PSNI spokesman said the 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences, including driving with excess alcohol in his breath and causing grievous bodily injury by driving carelessly when unfit.

However, he was arrested again en route to custody after allegedly coughing at two constables.

“The suspect then intentionally coughed in the direction of two constables who were travelling in the same vehicle, having previously stated he was experiencing symptoms of Covid-19,” the PSNI spokesman said.

“He was subsequently further arrested on two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He remains in custody at this time and our inquiries continue.”