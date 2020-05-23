News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested in cross-border operation after car strikes wall and two PSNI cars

By Press Association
Saturday, May 23, 2020 - 11:17 AM

A man has been arrested in the North after he attempted to evade police in Newry following a cross-border operation.

The PSNI received a report from gardaí that a red VW Golf was heading towards the Fathom Line area of Newry shortly before 8pm on Friday.

Gardaí said the driver was involved in an incident in the Republic and may have been in possession of a suspected firearm.

PSNI Inspector Stewart said that officers set up a vehicle checkpoint in the area, but the vehicle failed to stop and made off at high speed.

Inspector Stewart added: “Police then located the vehicle on the Ferryhill Road, when the driver attempted to make off from the scene and struck both a wall of a property and two police cars.

“There were no reports of any serious injuries during the incident and no firearm was located, as police detained the male in the area.”

The 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol on breath, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is currently in PSNI custody at this time.

The PSNI thanked An Garda Siochana for their co-operation (Niall Carson/PA)
“We are fortunate that there were no serious injuries which may have occurred yesterday evening,” Inspector Stewart added.

“I would like to thank An Garda Siochana for their co-operation in helping to detain this individual, who showed a complete disregard for the safety of the local community by his actions.

“Anyone who witnessed this vehicle driving erratically during this timeframe is asked to contact police on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”


