Man arrested in Cork during garda probe into stolen property

Monday, October 15, 2018 - 08:23 PM
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

A man was arrested during a large garda operation on the northern outskirts of Cork city today mounted as part of a wider investigation into stolen property.

Several gardaí supported by members of the armed regional support unit carried out a detailed search at a property in the Whitecross area just north of Blackpool at around 3pm.

A man in his 30s was arrested as part of the operation and was taken to Mayfield Garda Station for questioning.

He was being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A garda spokesman stressed that while a person has been arrested, the wider investigation into stolen property is ongoing.


