Man arrested in Cork city after being found with heroin worth €14,000

A man in his 30s was arrested in the centre of Cork city last night after he was found in possession of an estimated €14,000 worth of heroin.

Gardai from the Divisional Drugs unit in Cork city observed the man acting suspiciously on St Patrick's Street just after 9pm.

They stopped him and searched him and found him in possession of the drug. They seized the drug and are making arrangements for it to be sent for analysis.

The man was arrested at the scene and was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he is still being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.