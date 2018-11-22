Home»ireland

Man arrested in Cork city after being found with heroin worth €14,000

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 11:49 AM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

A man in his 30s was arrested in the centre of Cork city last night after he was found in possession of an estimated €14,000 worth of heroin.

Gardai from the Divisional Drugs unit in Cork city observed the man acting suspiciously on St Patrick's Street just after 9pm.

They stopped him and searched him and found him in possession of the drug. They seized the drug and are making arrangements for it to be sent for analysis.

The man was arrested at the scene and was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he is still being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man was seen acting suspiciously on St Patrick's Street last night.


KEYWORDS

HeroinDrug Seizure

Related Articles

Gardaí arrest man during drugs raid in Cork city

Huge heroin haul at Dublin Airport as gang uses ‘child ruse’

Heroin worth over €2m seized at Dublin Airport

Man arrested after cocaine worth €145,000 seized from car in Blanchardstown

More in this Section

Justice Minister orders investigation into allegations of surveillance in prisons

Man, 20, pleads guilty to helping criminal organisation carry out murder of David Douglas

Four-day working week would lead to a stronger economy, Fórsa says

George Hook retires from Newstalk


Lifestyle

Gambling among children is on the rise: What parents need to know

Japan has sleeping rooms at work: Here’s why you shouldn’t feel guilty for an afternoon nap

Kanye West isn’t a fan of Kim K’s raunchy photos: How to keep jealousy out of your relationship

Watch: Magical mischief afoot at Fota and Santa needs your help

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »