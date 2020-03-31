Man arrested in Cork after loaded pistol found in car is refused bail

The solicitor for a man accused of having a loaded pistol in Cork city last week claimed there was an extra onus on a court to grant bail in light of the Covid-19 emergency.

speaking today at Cork District Court, Joseph Cuddigan said: "There is an extra onus on a court not to remand a person in custody pending hearing of the case where it is unlikely it will be heard until next year.”

The defence solicitor was applying for bail in a case where a man was allegedly caught late at night with a jerry-can of petrol and a loaded semi-automatic pistol in a car in a housing estate.

“There are easy ways to keep a close watch on him. He could be required to live full-time at his mother’s house and sign on at his local garda station. The State has ankle bracelets (for tracking a person) although they do not use the technology. They could put it on him when he is out and about,” Mr Cuddigan said.

After hearing the prosecution evidence and the defence application, Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded Jonathan O’Sullivan of 55 Barrett’s Buildings, Gurranabraher, Cork, in custody until April 15.

O’Sullivan claimed he was paid to drive a car from A to B and that was it. He said he did not see the gun or ammunition in the car. O’Sullivan said he did see the canister of petrol but knew nothing about it: “I presumed that was for spare fuel. I only got the car to pick it up and drop it at a certain location and I done that,”

Garda Keith Shier and charged him with two counts namely having a firearm and having ammunition.

The firearm charge states that: “On March 23 at Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork, in the District Court area of Cork city, he did have in his possession a firearm, to wit, a black. .380 ACP calibre Grand Power model G9A automatic pistol in such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable inference that he had not got it in his possession for a lawful purpose,” contrary to the Firearms Act as amended by the Criminal Justice Act.

The wording on the second charge is similar but refers to a single round of ammunition, namely a .380 ACP calibre round, contrary to the same legislation.

Garda Shier testified that he arrested the accused at 2 a.m. on March 23 and charged him with the two offences.

“I cautioned him and asked if had anything to say, and he made no reply to both charges,” Garda Shier said.

The alleged possession of the firearm and ammunition was linked to an on-going feud which had already seen the discharge of firearms.

The defendant admitted driving the black Audi car. Garda Shier claimed it would have been impossible to get in and out of that car without seeing the firearm on the floor in the front of the car.

“I believe that if released his direct or indirect actions will lead to the loss of life or serious injury,” Garda Shier said.