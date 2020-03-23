Man arrested in connection with triple stabbing in Galway

Three men in their 20s were hospitalised after a stabbing in Co Galway yesterday.

The assault took place at about 7pm in the area of Brackernagh area of Ballinasloe.

All three men received stab wounds and were taken to Portiuncula Hospital nearby for treatment.

Two men remain in hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and is currently detained in Ballinasloe Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information to contact them at Ballinasloe Garda Station on (090) 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.