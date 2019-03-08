NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man arrested in connection with theft of 800-year-old 'Crusader' skull

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 07:32 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí investigating a break-in and theft at St Michan's Church have arrested a man in his 20s.

The man was arrested yesterday and is detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Last month, a crypt at St Michan's Church was broken into and the head of one 800-year-old mummy called The Crusader was stolen.

READ MORE: More than 730 drug deaths a year

On Wednesday, the head and another skull were recovered after Gardaí were tipped off about there whereabouts of the items.

The head of the Crusader mummy and another skull were found in a bag on the church grounds, which appeared to be dumped there two weeks after the theft.

The Archdeacon of St Michan's Church said he was "extremely grateful that we have this back and now we can lay him to rest,".

More on this topic

75% of pharmacies were victims of crime last year, survey finds

Gardaí believe local gang may be behind latest Dublin gun killing

Transport firms and social media 'influencers' a target for cybercriminals

'Dangerous and devious' Joe O'Reilly 'should never be let out', say Rachel's family


KEYWORDS

GardaiCrusader

More in this Section

Tributes paid following death of Limerick bodybuilding 'legend'

Party members angry as Fianna Fáil selection conventions planned for bank holiday weekend

Garda Commissioner establishing serious case review into murders of Clodagh Hawe and her three sons

Court orders landlord must evacuate tenants from mobile homes and flat over fire safety concerns


Lifestyle

Schull sessions make for a heady brew

'I’m just trying to connect to the people who are interested to hear what I’m doing now'

Ireland’s most successful women share their experience of gender balance

'My niece did a degree in Gender Studies - her father cried for three months'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »