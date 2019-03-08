Man arrested in connection with theft of 800-year-old 'Crusader' skull

Gardaí investigating a break-in and theft at St Michan's Church have arrested a man in his 20s.

The man was arrested yesterday and is detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Last month, a crypt at St Michan's Church was broken into and the head of one 800-year-old mummy called The Crusader was stolen.

On Wednesday, the head and another skull were recovered after Gardaí were tipped off about there whereabouts of the items.

The head of the Crusader mummy and another skull were found in a bag on the church grounds, which appeared to be dumped there two weeks after the theft.

The Archdeacon of St Michan's Church said he was "extremely grateful that we have this back and now we can lay him to rest,".