Man arrested in connection with Strokestown probe released without charge

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 08:13 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A 50-year-old man arrested in connection with an investigation into criminal damage and an assault in Co Roscommon has been released without charge.

He was arrested yesterday and detained at Castlerea Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Eight security men were injured, a dog was killed and six vehicles were burnt out during the incident at a repossessed house in Strokestown in December.

The man was the sixth person to be arrested as part of the investigation.

Two people are currently before the courts.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

RoscommonGardai

