Man arrested in connection with Strokestown probe released without charge

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 10:11 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A man who was arrested in connection with criminal damage and assaults following an eviction in Co Roscommon in December has been released without charge

The incident took place at a house in Falsk, Strokestown after security guards were hired to protect the property.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at a house in the Killoe area of Co Longford today and was detained at Castlerea Garda station.

He was the fifth person to be arrested in connection with the investigation.

Gardaí are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.


KEYWORDS

RoscommonStrokestown

