News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested in connection with stabbing incident in Belfast

Man arrested in connection with stabbing incident in Belfast
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 12:50 PM

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Belfast.

The incident occurred at a flat in the University Street area of the city in the early hours this morning.

The 20-year-old has been detained on suspicion of grievous bodily injury with intent.

He remains in custody at this time.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: "I would appeal to anyone living in this block of flats who witnessed this incident, which spilled out from the flat into the corridor outside the front door of the premises, or anyone who has information that could assist us with our enquiries, to contact detectives at Musgrave."

READ MORE

Dublin's Moore Street market at risk of closure, group warns

More on this topic

Man arrested after Co Antrim taxi driver arrested at gunpointMan arrested after Co Antrim taxi driver arrested at gunpoint

Loss of identity among unionist fears over united Ireland, report suggestsLoss of identity among unionist fears over united Ireland, report suggests

Police investigating after two bodies found in a house in DerryPolice investigating after two bodies found in a house in Derry

Orange Order vows to ‘re-energise’ unionist politics in case of general electionOrange Order vows to ‘re-energise’ unionist politics in case of general election

BelfastStabbingTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Calls for Govt to pause naturalisation applications after court rulingCalls for Govt to pause naturalisation applications after court ruling

Gardaí continue to question man as Dublin stabbing victim named locallyGardaí continue to question man as Dublin stabbing victim named locally

Cork man claims man 'laughing away' during court hearing gifted him cash seized during Garda raidCork man claims man 'laughing away' during court hearing gifted him cash seized during Garda raid

Construction accidents drop despite increase in activityConstruction accidents drop despite increase in activity


Lifestyle

Celebrate the anniversary by finding lift off without even leaving the earth, at these stateside visitor centres and museums, says Sarah Marshall.America’s top space-age attractions to celebrate 50 years since the moon landing

These handy product edits are so useful for travelling, says Katie Wright.Palettes pack a punch: The travel must have

To mark the 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s birth, a new exhibition charts the story of the feminist monarch. Suzanne Harrington meets the curator at Buckingham Palace ILifting the lid on the real Queen Victoria this summer

It’s not easy for busy new mothers to eat well, but following a few guidelines and avoiding extreme diets can go a long way, writes dietitian Aoife Hearne.Operation Transformation dietitian Aoife Hearne on keeping thing simple post pregnancy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »