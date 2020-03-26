News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested in connection with seizure of €10k worth of cash and drugs

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 10:40 AM

A man has been arrested and over €10,000 in cash and suspected drugs seized following the search of a Tipperary house.

Gardaí carried out the search at a house in Elm Park, Clonmel yesterday as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the district.

During the search, Gardaí seized suspected heroin worth €8,500, €1,570 in cash, a digital scales, a mobile phone and plastic packaging.

The suspected drugs will be sent for analysis.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and brought to Clonmel Garda Station.

