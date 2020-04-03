News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested in connection with robbery at Dublin supermarket

Man arrested in connection with robbery at Dublin supermarket
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 03, 2020 - 12:34 PM

A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Dublin supermarket.

Last night around 8.30pm, gardaí arrived at the scene after reports of a robbery at the Old Bawn Shopping Centre in Dublin 24.

A man carrying what witnesses believed to be a knife threatened staff and took a sum of money, according to a garda spokesperson.

During a follow-up operation a man in his late 30s was arrested and is currently being detained at Rathfarnham Garda Station, they added.

The man is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

All of the cash taken during the robbery was recovered by Gardaí.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Australian politician gets giggles on air after person fined for buying a kebab

More on this topic

Gardaí at Covid-19 checkpoint arrest man after robberyGardaí at Covid-19 checkpoint arrest man after robbery

Fears that 'persistent' rise in sex crimes will increase furtherFears that 'persistent' rise in sex crimes will increase further

Figures show increase in weapon offences, including explosive attacks and shootings Figures show increase in weapon offences, including explosive attacks and shootings

Fraud offences up by 26%; drug-related offences see 17% increaseFraud offences up by 26%; drug-related offences see 17% increase


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Young man flown to hospital with serious injuries after attackYoung man flown to hospital with serious injuries after attack

Country in stronger position now than in Celtic Tiger crash to avoid austerity, says TaoiseachCountry in stronger position now than in Celtic Tiger crash to avoid austerity, says Taoiseach

We need a third party to form a stable government with Fianna Fáil, says VaradkarWe need a third party to form a stable government with Fianna Fáil, says Varadkar

Female recruits find Garda test toughestFemale recruits find Garda test toughest


Lifestyle

Dawn Isaac, author of 101 Things for Kids to Do Screen-Free, suggests kids should have designated daily screen-free time, and shares activity ideas.How to get kids off their screens during lockdown

A facialist explains what happens to your skin while you’re sleeping.This is why bad sleep makes your skin look terrible (and what you can do about it)

How you spend your morning is key.10 ways to start your day right in lockdown

Prudence Wade asks the experts how to recreate the coolest manicures at home.Need a new look? Try these fresh spring nail trends

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »