Man arrested in connection with robbery at Dublin supermarket

A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Dublin supermarket.

Last night around 8.30pm, gardaí arrived at the scene after reports of a robbery at the Old Bawn Shopping Centre in Dublin 24.

A man carrying what witnesses believed to be a knife threatened staff and took a sum of money, according to a garda spokesperson.

During a follow-up operation a man in his late 30s was arrested and is currently being detained at Rathfarnham Garda Station, they added.

The man is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

All of the cash taken during the robbery was recovered by Gardaí.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.