Man arrested in connection with robberies in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s as part of an investigation into a number of burglaries in the Walkinstown and Greenhills area of Dublin.

He was detained last night as part of Operation Thor by uniformed gardai and Detectives based at Crumlin garda station.

He is currently being questioned in connection with seven burglaries carried out over the last number of weeks.

The man is detained at Crumlin garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,

He is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.