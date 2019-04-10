NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man arrested in connection with murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 08:29 AM

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Cork last year.

Mr Wilk, a gardener and handyman, was attacked by a machete-wielding gang at his home at Maglin on June 10.

The 35-year-old father-of-two, originally from Poland, died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple blows from sharp weapons, in association with a traumatic brain injury, an inquest into his death found.

His wife, Elzbieta, was injured during an apparent attempt to shield him from attack. Their two young children, who were in the house at the time, were not physically injured.

A man was arrested in the Cork area this morning and was taken to Togher Garda Station where he is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

He is the fourth person arrested in relation to this investigation.

Gardai made their first arrests in the case in January, arresting three men in their 30s - two in Ballincollig and one in Togher.

Two are from Poland and one is from Latvia. They were all questioned on suspicion of supporting the gang suspected of killing Mr Wilk. All were released without charge with files being prepared for the DPP.

Additional reporting by Eoin English

