Man arrested in connection with murder of Kane McCormack

Mr McCormack.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the murder of Kane McCormack.

Mr McCormack's body was discovered in a field in Dunboyne, Co Meath in December 2017.

The 24-year-old, who lived in Clonee, Co Meath, was shot dead in a killing believed to be linked to the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

Today's arrest was the second one in relation to the investigation.

Today's arrest took place in the Dublin area and the man is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Ashbourne Garda Station.