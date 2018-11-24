Home»ireland

Man arrested in connection with murder of Irish charity worker in Cape Town

Saturday, November 24, 2018 - 07:22 PM

Police in South Africa have confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Irish charity worker John Curran.

Mr Curran was found dead at his apartment in Cape Town earlier this month, after suffering multiple stab wounds.

The father-of-four had previously worked as a school principal in Dublin and was a former director of education at the Mellon Educate charity in South Africa.

A 24 year-old has been arrested in connection with the case and is due to appear before Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Monday, charged in connection with Mr Curran's murder.

- Digital desk


