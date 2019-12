A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a homeless man in Cork city.

Timothy Hourihane died following an assault at Mardyke Walk on October 13.

The victim was found by emergency services after the fire brigade was called to a fire at a tent.

Today gardai arrested a man in his 20s.

He is being held at the Bridewell garda station where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.