News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested in connection with murder of Cork man in 2015

Man arrested in connection with murder of Cork man in 2015
Peter Murphy, whose body was found at his home in Shanavoher, Bweeng in 2015
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 04:57 PM

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of another man in Co Cork four years ago.

Peter Murphy's body was discovered at his home in Shanavoher, Bweeng on February 7, 2015.

Investigating gardaí have previously said they believe the attack on 37-year-old Peter Murphy in February 2015 at his rented home in Shanavoher, Bweeng was related to a drugs dispute. He died due to head injuries after being beaten.

A man in his 40s was arrested by gardaí today in connection with the incident.

He is currently being detained in Mallow Garda station under section 50 (Criminal Justice Act 2007).

Two men in their 20s were arrested in connection with Mr Murphy's death in October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station at 022 31450, The Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí say there is no more information available at this time.

Mr Murphy was a native of Castletownroche.

He had been living at the rental property in Bweeng, some 10km from Mallow, for more than a year before he died.

His body was discovered on February 7, 2015, when his landlord called to the property having been alerted to damage at the property by a neighbour.

He had died at least 12 hours before he was found.

Gardaí believe he was attacked in one room and either crawled or was dragged by his assailants into the sitting room where his body was discovered.

READ MORE

Woman sues Dunnes Stores over glass jug which shattered after she poured hot water into it


Cork

More in this Section

Man charged over ATM thefts in Co AntrimMan charged over ATM thefts in Co Antrim

589 people are waiting on trolleys589 people are waiting on trolleys

Sports minister open to 'constructive suggestions' over possible FAI splitSports minister open to 'constructive suggestions' over possible FAI split

Three arrested in connection with Lucan murderThree arrested in connection with Lucan murder


Lifestyle

Ever wondered if liqueurs or drink-laced Christmas puddings might put you over the drink-driving limit? Pat Fitzpatrick picks up a breathalyser and puts six sweet treats to the testDo these boozy treats put you over the drink-driving limit?

Kya deLongchamps investigates the history behind the mythCan you really be arrested for eating a mince pie on Christmas Day in Britain?

Birds, hedgehogs and insects could all do with Christmas goodies too. Hannah Stephenson shares her top picks.Garden wildlife could all do with a few Christmas pressies too

Bag a bargain and beat the stress of flying at night with these top tips, says Claire Spreadbury.5 ways to make your late-night flight more bearable

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »