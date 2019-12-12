Man arrested in connection with murder of Cork man in 2015

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of another man in Co Cork four years ago.

Peter Murphy's body was discovered at his home in Shanavoher, Bweeng on February 7, 2015.

Investigating gardaí have previously said they believe the attack on 37-year-old Peter Murphy in February 2015 at his rented home in Shanavoher, Bweeng was related to a drugs dispute. He died due to head injuries after being beaten.

A man in his 40s was arrested by gardaí today in connection with the incident.

He is currently being detained in Mallow Garda station under section 50 (Criminal Justice Act 2007).

Two men in their 20s were arrested in connection with Mr Murphy's death in October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station at 022 31450, The Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí say there is no more information available at this time.

Mr Murphy was a native of Castletownroche.

He had been living at the rental property in Bweeng, some 10km from Mallow, for more than a year before he died.

His body was discovered on February 7, 2015, when his landlord called to the property having been alerted to damage at the property by a neighbour.

He had died at least 12 hours before he was found.

Gardaí believe he was attacked in one room and either crawled or was dragged by his assailants into the sitting room where his body was discovered.