News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested in connection with Marie Tierney murder released without charge

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 08:38 AM

A man who was arrested in relation to the investigation into the murder of Marie Tierney has been released without charge.

The man - who is in his 70s - was arrested yesterday morning.

Marie Tierney - a married mother of two - went missing from her home in Jenkinstown in Kilkenny on October 22nd, 1984.

The 34-year-old's body was found by Gardaí during a search of the Bleach Road in Kilkenny two months later.

Yesterday's arrest was the first in connection with the inquiry, but he has been released and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

READ MORE

Warm weather warning issued as temperatures to pass 27 degrees

More on this topic

Gardaí continue questioning man in connection with death of woman in Dublin

Harris: 'Limited number' of similar cases to Majella Moynihan uncovered

Garda bosses: 90% of recommendations to be implemented by end of year

Luke Kelly statue restored to original state following 'mindless destruction'

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Taoiseach intends to intervene to bring long-standing party row in Waterford 'to a close'

Mother of boy with severe epilepsy says medicinal cannabis legislation is 'life-changing'

Workers become second syndicate at Cork wholesale firm to win major EuroMillions prize in two years

Garda bosses: 90% of recommendations to be implemented by end of year


Lifestyle

Review: Lauryn Hill proves she still has that thing

Darina Allen: A celebration of Irish produce

Gone to pot: Leading psychiatrist on the cannabis debate

Why London is the perfect hunting ground for antique lovers this month

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »