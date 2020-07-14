Man arrested in connection with Frankie Dunne murder released without charge

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Frankie Dunne in Cork has been released without charge.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, was arrested yesterday in connection with the investigation.

Gardaí confirmed he has been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Francis 'Frankie' Dunne's decapitated, dismembered body was found in the grounds of Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Rd on December 28, when a neighbour was searching for their missing cat.

Mr Dunne was last seen at around 7pm on Friday, December 27.

He was originally from Churchfield Avenue in Knocknaheeny but had been living in a supported housing unit on Boreenmanna Road, Cork, run by Cork Simon.