A man arrested by gardaí investigating a stabbing in County Tipperary has been released without charge.

On Saturday night, a man in his 40s was stabbed at an apartment complex in the the North Quay area of Carrick on Suir.

After being brought to hospital, he died of his injuries early yesterday morning.

One man was arrested in connection with the investigation and was released from Clonmel Garda Station this afternoon.

A file will be prepared for the DPP.