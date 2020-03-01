News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested in connection with fatal Louth crash

By Elaine Keogh
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 02:32 PM

A man in his 20s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the two-car collision that claimed three lives in Co Louth early Saturday morning.

It is understood he is being detained under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

The detained man has an address in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the post-mortems on the deceased will take place tomorrow.

The collision happened on the N1 at Carrickcarnan near the border at around 2.15am on Saturday morning.

It occurred on a dangerous weekend on Irish roads where seven people in total lost their lives.

TOPIC: Road accident

