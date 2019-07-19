Man arrested in connection with fatal Dublin stabbing

Update: Gardaí investigating the death of a man in the early hours of this morning have made an arrest.

A man, 45, has been arrested following the fatal stabbing at Clinches Court, North Strand, Dublin 1

The arrest was made this morning and he is currently detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984, gardaí said in a statement.

The post mortem is due to take place later today by the State Pathologist.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to contact Mountjoy Garda Station or any garda station as they continue their investigation.

Earlier: Fatal stabbing in Dublin in early hours of the morning

Gardaí are investigating a fatal stabbing of a man in Dublin that occurred in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened in the Clinches Court area in North Strand, Dublin 1 at 4am this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident and the man, described as being in his mid-40s, was seriously injured and removed to the Mater Hospital where he later passed away.

A second man was injured and gardaí say he is being treated at St James Hospital.

The scene is currently preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have been in the area between 3am. and 4.15am or any passing taxis with dash cam footage to contact Mountjoy Garda Station or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.