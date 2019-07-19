News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested in connection with fatal Dublin stabbing

Man arrested in connection with fatal Dublin stabbing
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 12:52 PM

Update: Gardaí investigating the death of a man in the early hours of this morning have made an arrest.

A man, 45, has been arrested following the fatal stabbing at Clinches Court, North Strand, Dublin 1

The arrest was made this morning and he is currently detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984, gardaí said in a statement.

The post mortem is due to take place later today by the State Pathologist.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to contact Mountjoy Garda Station or any garda station as they continue their investigation.

READ MORE

Only come to ED if it is a genuine emergency, University Hospital Kerry tells public

Earlier: Fatal stabbing in Dublin in early hours of the morning

Gardaí are investigating a fatal stabbing of a man in Dublin that occurred in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened in the Clinches Court area in North Strand, Dublin 1 at 4am this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident and the man, described as being in his mid-40s, was seriously injured and removed to the Mater Hospital where he later passed away.

A second man was injured and gardaí say he is being treated at St James Hospital.

The scene is currently preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have been in the area between 3am. and 4.15am or any passing taxis with dash cam footage to contact Mountjoy Garda Station or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Michael Ring: Eir ‘behaving like spoiled child’ over rural broadband contract

More on this topic

Man undergoes surgery to have spike removed from hand after being impaled on a railingMan undergoes surgery to have spike removed from hand after being impaled on a railing

Ghost Brokering investigation leads to gardaí seizing guns and freezing bank accountsGhost Brokering investigation leads to gardaí seizing guns and freezing bank accounts

Gardaí may not probe alleged attack on girl, 5Gardaí may not probe alleged attack on girl, 5

4 in 10 female crime victims 'dissatisfied' with how gardaí handled their cases4 in 10 female crime victims 'dissatisfied' with how gardaí handled their cases

StabbingGardaTOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Gardaí appealing for help finding missing Dublin manGardaí appealing for help finding missing Dublin man

Taoiseach: Trump comments had the 'hallmarks of racism'Taoiseach: Trump comments had the 'hallmarks of racism'

Forty families on Dublin housing list given keys to new homesForty families on Dublin housing list given keys to new homes

Delays likely at ports following no-deal Brexit, warns VaradkarDelays likely at ports following no-deal Brexit, warns Varadkar


Lifestyle

A continence expert from the children’s bowel and bladder charity ERIC gives advice on how parents can help stop older children bed-wetting.Ask an expert: How can I help my child stop wetting the bed?

A quick spritz can make all the difference to your complexion, says Katie Wright.What a difference a spray makes: 9 of the best facial mists for every skin type

Athlete and mum-of-two Jo Pavey has teamed up with a childcare expert and Simplyhealth to inspire families to embrace active fun. By Lisa Salmon.9 ways to keep kids entertained and active this summer

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: Don’t tell me you’re getting party-hosting tips from some kind of middle manager

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »