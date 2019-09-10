News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested in connection with death of man in east Cork released without charge

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 10:25 AM

Update 10.25am: The man arrested in connection with the death of a man in east Cork yesterday has been released without charge.

Gardaí said that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier: Man remains in garda custody in connection with death of man in east Cork

A man in his 20s remains in garda custody over the death of a man in east Cork yesterday.

A 29-year-old man's body was found in a farmhouse near Ladysbridge village.

The Eastern European had sustained several serious injuries and a post-mortem examination is taking place today.

The man who was arrested is being questioned in Cobh Garda Station.

Local councillor Susan McCarthy says east Cork is stunned by the incident.

"It's a very, very quiet rural area. Very, very peaceful," said Ms McCarthy.

"I was at a meeting last night and I was speaking to a few of the locals and really, and truly it's something that we're just not used to seeing in such a beautiful peaceful area.

"What's even worse is that it is a very, very young gentleman as far as I understand."

