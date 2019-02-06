NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man arrested in connection with criminal damage and assaults following eviction in Roscommon

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 11:24 AM

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with criminal damage and assaults following an eviction in Strokestown Co. Roscommon in December.

The incident took place at a house in Falsk when security officers were guarding the property.

Following a search of a house in the Killoe area of Co. Longford this morning, a man was arrested.

He is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda station where he can be held for up to 3 days.

He is the fifth suspect to be arrested in connection with the investigation and gardai say investigations are ongoing.


