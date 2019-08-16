Man arrested in connection with attempted ATM theft in Cavan released without charge

A man arrested as part of investigations into an attempted ATM theft in Co. Cavan has been released without charge.

Early on Wednesday morning, Gardaí intervened while a digger was being used to remove a bank machine from a hotel on the Main Street in Virginia.

Two other men remain in custody.

One man, aged 28, was arrested in Virginia on Wednesday morning, with a 61 year old arrested at a site in Moynalty in Co. Meath which was raided by Gardaí at the same time.

A third, who is also in his 20s, was arrested later that afternoon in Virginia.

A file is being prepared for the DPP and investigations are ongoing.