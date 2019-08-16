News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested in connection with attempted ATM theft in Cavan released without charge

Man arrested in connection with attempted ATM theft in Cavan released without charge
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 10:24 AM

A man arrested as part of investigations into an attempted ATM theft in Co. Cavan has been released without charge.

Early on Wednesday morning, Gardaí intervened while a digger was being used to remove a bank machine from a hotel on the Main Street in Virginia.

Two other men remain in custody.

One man, aged 28, was arrested in Virginia on Wednesday morning, with a 61 year old arrested at a site in Moynalty in Co. Meath which was raided by Gardaí at the same time. 

A third, who is also in his 20s, was arrested later that afternoon in Virginia.

A file is being prepared for the DPP and investigations are ongoing.

More on this topic

Garda Ombudsman received over 950 complaints against GardaíGarda Ombudsman received over 950 complaints against Gardaí

Gardaí concerned about increase in road traffic deaths in 2019Gardaí concerned about increase in road traffic deaths in 2019

Man arrested as €100k worth of cannabis and cocaine seized in TipperaryMan arrested as €100k worth of cannabis and cocaine seized in Tipperary

Bomb disposal team attending to suspect device in DublinBomb disposal team attending to suspect device in Dublin

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

36 schools selected for hot meals pilot scheme36 schools selected for hot meals pilot scheme

More students receive top A-level grade in Northern IrelandMore students receive top A-level grade in Northern Ireland

Nora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in MalaysiaNora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in Malaysia

Dublin Fire Brigade members threaten strike action over staffing levelsDublin Fire Brigade members threaten strike action over staffing levels


Lifestyle

Katie Wright asks skin experts for their advice on how to counteract the effects of blue light from digital devices.Staring at your phone could be ageing your skin – here’s what you can do about it

On this day 50 years ago, Examiner readers awoke to the news that the recent outburst of violence in Northern Ireland, what would eventually become known as “The Troubles”, had claimed its sixth victim.August 16, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »