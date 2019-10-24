Man arrested in connection with armed robbery of pedestrian in Dublin city

A man in his 30s has been arrested in relation to an incident of armed robbery on the October 21.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow at 10.30am.

The incident occurred at Longs Place, Dublin 8 on Monday at around 6pm.

Footage of the incident was revealed by Liveline on RTÉ Radio One's social channels on Tuesday.

Witness to the incident, Mohammed, described to Joe Duffy what he saw after arriving home from work.

"I could hear loud noises which I ignored for a good twenty seconds but then I decided to have a look out the window and saw the whole scene.

"Basically there were three men targeting this woman and they just wanted her objects, they wanted her purse and her money and they were shouting at her. She was really panicked asn she was screaming and I could see people hiding behind cars."

He said that the gun one of the men was holding was "clearly visible".

"He was pointing it at her face," he said.

He said that by the time the gardaí arrived 10 minutes later, everyone had fled and the scene was "empty at that point".

The male is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Kevin Street Garda Station. Investigations are continuing.