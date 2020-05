A man is due in court later this week after gardaí in connection with a drug seizure in Co Galway.

Gardaí seized €9,000 worth of cocaine at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Co Galway.

Officers made the find when they stopped a car on the M6 around 4.30pm yesterday.

A man in his mid-20s was arrested at the scene, and he has since been charged and released.

He is due to appear before Ballinasloe District Court on Thursday.