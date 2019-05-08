NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man arrested in connection with 2012 murder of Eamon Kelly

Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 01:32 PM

Gardaí investigating the murder of Eamon Kelly that occurred at Furry Park Road, Dublin 5, on Tuesday, December 4, 2012, have made an arrest.

A man in his 40s was arrested and charged.

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

