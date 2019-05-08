Man arrested in connection with 2012 murder of Eamon Kelly

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
Gardaí investigating the murder of Eamon Kelly that occurred at Furry Park Road, Dublin 5, on Tuesday, December 4, 2012, have made an arrest.
A man in his 40s was arrested and charged.
He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.
