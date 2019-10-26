Man arrested in connection to stolen car and dangerous driving in Dublin

Gardaí in Co. Dublin were alerted to an incident last night of a car driving dangerously in Lusk.

The car had been stolen during a burglary in Maynooth, Kildare on Thursday.

The stolen car collided with a number of parked cars in the Whitethorn Walk area of Lusk.

The driver then abandoned the car and tried to hijack another car in the area, threatening the driver, though no injuries were sustained.

A man has been arrested by the Armed Support Unit and is currently being detained at Balbriggan Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4- Criminal Justice Act 1994.

Investigations are ongoing.