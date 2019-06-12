Man arrested following stun gun seizure

A man has been arrested following the seizure of a suspected stun gun and a quantity of drugs.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of class B and C drugs following an incident just after 10.15am on Wednesday in Belfast city centre, police said.

A PSNI spokesman said the man was arrested as he fell when he attempted to flee from officers.

“Just after 10.15am this morning, police were alerted by CCTV operators about a male acting suspiciously in the Castle Street area. CCTV operators guided police to the male who, when challenged to stop by the officers, attempted to run away,” he said.

“The male fell as he attempted to flee and was subsequently arrested. He is currently helping with our enquiries.

“Once again, I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about illegal drugs or drug dealing in their area to contact local police on the non-emergency number 101.”

- Press Association