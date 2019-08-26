News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested following seizure of drugs in Kildare

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 06:22 PM

Gardaí have seized drugs and made an arrest following a number of planned searches over the weekend.

On Saturday, gardaí carried out a number of planned searches in the Naas, Kilcullen and Clane areas.

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of up to €23,000 along with a small quantity of cocaine was seized at one of the residences.

A quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia was also seized.

A male in his 30s was arrested later and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Naas Garda station.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

DrugsKildare

