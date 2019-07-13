News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested following seizure of cocaine and cannabis in Dublin

Man arrested following seizure of cocaine and cannabis in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 10:53 AM

A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested as part of an ongoing garda investigation targeting organised criminal activity in north west Dublin.

Gardaí carried out a search of a house in Finglas yesterday evening.

During the search quantities of cocaine and cannabis were seized.

Cash, weighing scales, packaging material, a number of mobile phones, electronic devices and weapons were also seized as part of the investigation.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is currently being detained for questioning at Finglas Garda Station.

Three other men, one aged in his 20s and two in their late teens, were also arrested following the search in connection with unrelated matters.

The search operation involved members of the Emergency Response Unit, Armed Support Unit, together with local based Detective and Drugs Units and uniformed Gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Over half a million waiting for outpatient or inpatient appointments, say hospital consultants group

More on this topic

Man arrested as €18k worth of cannabis seizedMan arrested as €18k worth of cannabis seized

Gardaí make one arrest in drugs raid on Dublin houseGardaí make one arrest in drugs raid on Dublin house

Gardaí suspect €2m drugs haul was destined for Northern IrelandGardaí suspect €2m drugs haul was destined for Northern Ireland

Drugs worth €97,000 seized at Portlaoise Mail CentreDrugs worth €97,000 seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre

TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

NTA begins tender process for 600 double-deck hybrid busesNTA begins tender process for 600 double-deck hybrid buses

Thousands of Orangemen march to mark Twelfth of JulyThousands of Orangemen march to mark Twelfth of July

SIPTU accepts invitation to Labour Court over dispute involving 10,000 health service workersSIPTU accepts invitation to Labour Court over dispute involving 10,000 health service workers

Man loses case over garda car crash during pursuit of other vehicleMan loses case over garda car crash during pursuit of other vehicle


Lifestyle

A focus on the Mosel and its tributaries this week as I have found myself drinking it in a couple of restaurants recently.Wine with Leslie Williams: A focus on the Mosel

It’s important to seize opportunities to discuss end-of-life options with loved ones, a palliative care doctor tells Margaret JenningsDying well: Don't put off talking about death with loved ones

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »