News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested following seizure of €33k of cocaine in Dundalk

Man arrested following seizure of €33k of cocaine in Dundalk
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 11, 2020 - 11:36 AM

A man has been arrested after a drug seizure in County Louth yesterday.

On Sunday evening, gardaí stopped and searched a man in the Muirhevnamore area of Dundalk.

During the course of the search, gardaí recovered suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2,000.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

During a number of follow-up searches in relation to this incident, gardaí seized a further quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €31,500.

The man has since been charged and will appear at Ardee District Court this morning.

READ MORE

Three men arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Dublin

More on this topic

Two men arrested in connection with €72k cocaine seizureTwo men arrested in connection with €72k cocaine seizure

Gardaí discover suspected cannabis grow house in bedrooms of house in GalwayGardaí discover suspected cannabis grow house in bedrooms of house in Galway

Two €20k drug seizures in two days as Louth gardaí tackle crime gangsTwo €20k drug seizures in two days as Louth gardaí tackle crime gangs

Man, 40s, arrested in connection with €165k drug seized in WexfordMan, 40s, arrested in connection with €165k drug seized in Wexford


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Dublin City Council to vote on selling Ballymount recycling plantDublin City Council to vote on selling Ballymount recycling plant

CIE in serious financial trouble following drop in passenger numbers - NBRUCIE in serious financial trouble following drop in passenger numbers - NBRU

Stormont ministers to publish lockdown exit plan on TuesdayStormont ministers to publish lockdown exit plan on Tuesday

Govt talks: Raising taxes must remain on the table - Irish Fiscal Advisory CouncilGovt talks: Raising taxes must remain on the table - Irish Fiscal Advisory Council


Lifestyle

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Monday's TV highlights: The Original Derry Girl and The Walking Dead

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »