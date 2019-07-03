News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested following searches as part of Europe-wide crime investigation

Some of the items seized during searches in Dublin today.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 01:55 PM

A man has been arrested and three searches carried out in Dublin in connection with a Europe-wide cyber scam and money laundering investigation.

An organised crime gang dupe people across the EU into buying goods online, however, no items are delivered.

The money is then laundered through back accounts in Ireland under false names.

It is estimated that over €1.5m has been laundered through the accounts in question over the past year.

Previous arrests as part of this ongoing investigation have been made in Finland and Ireland.

In today's searches by gardaí from the National Economic Crime Bureau in conjunction with Europol, false passports, documents, equipment and cash were seized in the Dublin area.

One man is being held at Coolock garda station.

The investigation is ongoing.

TOPIC: Crime

