Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge

File image of Gardai checkpoint
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 11:10 AM

A man in his 40s who was arrested in relation to the seizure of €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Mallow on Friday has been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Pubic Prosecutions.

His release follows the seizure by Gardaí of approximately €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb at a checkpoint in Mallow.

Shortly after 11pm on Friday night members of the Mallow District Drugs Unit, the Detective Unit and uniform Gardaí carried out a checkpoint in Quartertown Upper, Mallow.

During the checkpoint a car that had travelled from Limerick was stopped and searched by Gardaí.

A bag containing suspected cannabis herb worth approximately €20,000 was seized.

