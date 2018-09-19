Man arrested following heroin seizure in Dublin released from custody

Latest: A 24-year-old man arrested in connection with the discovery of heroin in Dublin has been released from questioning.

The drugs were found during planned searches at seven premises in Dublin city centre this morning by gardai investigating organised crime gangs.

A number of encrypted devices were also seized.

Earlier: A man has been arrested after heroin was seized in Dublin city centre.

Seven premises were searched this morning in an operation targeting criminality and organised crime.

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

He is being questioned at the Bridewell Garda Station.

A number of encrypted devices were also seized.

Assistant Commissioner, John O’Driscoll, who heads Special Crime Operations (SCO) said: "The searches undertaken this morning represent further evidence of the Garda Siochána’s unrelenting efforts to dismantle organised crime groups (OCGs) that are involved in drug trafficking and a wide range of other criminality and who are attempting to murder particular people”.